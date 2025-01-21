Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lowered by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,751,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

