JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 5.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 640,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,545,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 147,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $165.24 and a 12 month high of $260.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

