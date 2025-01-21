JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $165.24 and a 52-week high of $260.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.