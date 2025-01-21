JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $165.24 and a 52-week high of $260.62.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
