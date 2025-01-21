JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,030.59 ($12.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($13.07). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 1,042 ($12.85), with a volume of 70,763 shares.

JPMorgan Indian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 42.02 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.85 million, a P/E ratio of 676.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,030.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,019.09.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc provides expertly managed exposure to the long-term growth potential of the Indian market.Key points:

Expertise – The largest Indian investment trust, managed by a highly-experienced team.

Portfolio – Invests in the long-term growth potential of India, boosted by a growing middle class and young population.

Results – Provides exposure to a market that can be difficult to access through a growth-orientated portfolio of Indian equities.

*Source: Association of Investment Companies, January 2019

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc was the first trust to focus purely on Indian companies.

