JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,274 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.39% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 340,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

JPIB stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

