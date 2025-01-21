Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $80,751,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $353.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

