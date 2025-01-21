Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 138.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,184,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 22.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William L. Yankus sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $165,893.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,874.12. This represents a 10.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla D’andre purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

