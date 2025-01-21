KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $157.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.89 and a 12-month high of $163.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.