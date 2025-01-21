LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,660,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 164,166 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,368,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 778,937 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 135,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXU opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.95 million, a P/E ratio of -43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXU. UBS Group upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of LSB Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

