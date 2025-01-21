MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and traded as high as $6.45. MBIA shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 376,386 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MBIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

MBIA Trading Down 4.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $308.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $64,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,794 shares in the company, valued at $416,491.56. The trade was a 13.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $59,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,534.65. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,831 shares of company stock worth $192,842 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 460,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MBIA by 279.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in MBIA by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 316,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 241,116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of MBIA by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

