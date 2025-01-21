Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.57 and traded as low as $144.67. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $149.75, with a volume of 249 shares traded.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day moving average is $166.57.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

