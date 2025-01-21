Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 10,005 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 170.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 602.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $157.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

