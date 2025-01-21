Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 12,897 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

