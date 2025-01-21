Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,453 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $329,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $84.46 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.99.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

