Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 712 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,545,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 62,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,233,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $465.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.84 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

