Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.47% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 66.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 279.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $538,603. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,021,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,380. This trade represents a 31.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,080. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $408.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

