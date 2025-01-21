Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after buying an additional 4,512,560 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

