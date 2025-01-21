Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $389.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $244.11 and a 52 week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $387.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.64.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

