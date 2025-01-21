Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 136.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,902,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,223,000 after buying an additional 1,114,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,524,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,655,000 after buying an additional 352,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 18.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,866,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,549,000 after buying an additional 1,087,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,543,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,191,000 after acquiring an additional 341,846 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 109.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,753,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

