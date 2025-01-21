Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 136.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,902,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,223,000 after buying an additional 1,114,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,524,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,655,000 after buying an additional 352,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 18.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,866,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,549,000 after buying an additional 1,087,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,543,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,191,000 after acquiring an additional 341,846 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 109.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,753,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.
American Electric Power Price Performance
NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
