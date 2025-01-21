Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after buying an additional 192,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 120.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 123,836 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

