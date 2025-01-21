Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.