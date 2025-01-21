Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 155.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $844,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $189.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.64 and a fifty-two week high of $195.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.24 and a 200 day moving average of $183.59.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

