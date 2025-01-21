Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 25,323 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,047,370 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

