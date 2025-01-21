Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 5,115 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,058.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,924.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,231,860.87. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

