Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSMO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

