Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.36. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average is $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,723,707. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $269,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,106. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $1,498,170. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

