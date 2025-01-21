Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 206.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $8,218,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $4,359,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $24,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,441,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,200 shares of company stock worth $37,407,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $218.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $248.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

