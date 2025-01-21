Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Elevance Health by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.53.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $384.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.