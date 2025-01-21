Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $482.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.94.

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,183.41. This trade represents a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $663,859. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

