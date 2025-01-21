Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,270.69.

ORLY opened at $1,216.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,223.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,162.73. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $947.49 and a 12 month high of $1,283.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

