Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Service Co. International by 7.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,588,694.63. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Truist Financial upped their target price on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

