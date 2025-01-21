Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $1.27 Million in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 1,762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $125.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.06. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $109.61 and a 1-year high of $130.92. The stock has a market cap of $125.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

