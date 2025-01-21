Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VFMO stock opened at $170.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.79 and its 200-day moving average is $162.16. The stock has a market cap of $578.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile
The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
