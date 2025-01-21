Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. This trade represents a 41.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,016,380.52. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,382 shares of company stock valued at $150,441,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

