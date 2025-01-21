Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.0 %

TROW opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.49 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

