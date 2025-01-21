Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 53,568 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 469.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.