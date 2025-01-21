Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,902 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

