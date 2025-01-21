Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 24,318 ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.63% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 72,330.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 279,919 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 105,373 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 103.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS IGHG opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Increases Dividend

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3291 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.