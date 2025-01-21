Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in NetApp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 546,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,454,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 48,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 40,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,017,276. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total value of $52,672.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,063.95. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,110 shares of company stock worth $5,077,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $122.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $122.76.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

