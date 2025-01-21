Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 10,490 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 71,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

