Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 14,060 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

