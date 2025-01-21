Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.84% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:ONEO opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25.
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.