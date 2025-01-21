Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.84% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ONEO opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors (value, quality, small size and momentum) that are scaled by market cap. ONEO was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.