Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,996 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after acquiring an additional 722,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,162,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,272,000 after acquiring an additional 457,821 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

