Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.