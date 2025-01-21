MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 589.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 64,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 196,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $3,871,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $86.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

