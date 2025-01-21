Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Moderna were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after acquiring an additional 906,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after acquiring an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

