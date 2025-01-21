Monarch Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,751,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $353.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

