Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after purchasing an additional 301,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.33.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

