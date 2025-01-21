Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.4% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Broadcom by 947.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after buying an additional 623,983 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 193.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.19 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

