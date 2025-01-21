Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nerdy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 79,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 330.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 145,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nerdy by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Nerdy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDY. Northland Securities cut their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nerdy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nerdy

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 8,338,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $7,504,385.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,948,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,031.60. This trade represents a 66.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 70,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $74,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,255,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,753.68. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,455,750 shares of company stock worth $15,530,190 and have sold 160,732 shares worth $211,015. Company insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Profile

(Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.